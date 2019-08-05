Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at $2,753,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at $914,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dana by 116.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 217,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.