Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 4th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 92,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Danaher by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 58,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.