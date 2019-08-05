David John Wilson Sells 129,603 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David John Wilson sold 129,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £777,618 ($1,016,095.65).

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GB Group alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, David John Wilson sold 96,000 shares of GB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £531,840 ($694,943.16).

On Tuesday, June 18th, David John Wilson sold 149,025 shares of GB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total value of £804,735 ($1,051,528.81).

On Thursday, June 20th, David John Wilson sold 62,139 shares of GB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total value of £331,822.26 ($433,584.56).

GB Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting GBX 578 ($7.55). 182,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559. GB Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 638 ($8.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.65. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered GB Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.