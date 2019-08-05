DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $12.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

DBVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DBVT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 117,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,728. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

