Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

DFRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 11,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.73. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,150. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $6,892,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $6,198,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

