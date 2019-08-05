Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.425-4.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.Delphi Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DLPH. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of DLPH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

