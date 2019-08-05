Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

NYSE DAL traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,925. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.32. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

