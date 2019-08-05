Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of DLA opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

