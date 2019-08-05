Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.80 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.05 ($19.82).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.