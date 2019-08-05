Deutsche Bank Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €46.80 ($54.42) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.83 ($43.99).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €43.45 ($50.52) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €40.35.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

