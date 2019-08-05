Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.09 ($40.80).

FRA:DPW opened at €28.21 ($32.80) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.10. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

