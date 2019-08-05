DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,097.54

Shares of DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.54 and traded as high as $1,065.00. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $1,050.00, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,096.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

