DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In related news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $949,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

