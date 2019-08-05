Dignity (LON:DTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 570 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Dignity alerts:

Shares of LON:DTY traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 522.50 ($6.83). 181,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. Dignity has a 52-week low of GBX 529.01 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125 ($14.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.81.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.