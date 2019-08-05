Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,519. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $35,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,151.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $892,272 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

