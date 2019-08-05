Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $41.11, approximately 1,287,642 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 499,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $319,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 98.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,897,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

