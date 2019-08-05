Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,890,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,320 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 801,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.