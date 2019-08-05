Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter.

Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

