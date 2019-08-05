Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $3,882,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,127,730 shares of company stock worth $73,839,364. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

