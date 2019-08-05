DomRaider (DRT) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bancor Network. DomRaider has a market cap of $912,448.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00239025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01314737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00105952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000472 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider’s genesis date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.