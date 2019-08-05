Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

PLOW stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,785. The firm has a market cap of $900.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.37 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

