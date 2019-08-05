Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

