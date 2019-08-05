Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases 4,133 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

