Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,009,430 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

