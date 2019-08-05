Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

DYNT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

