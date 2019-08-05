E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, LocalTrade and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

