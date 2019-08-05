East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Down 7.7%

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW) shares fell 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 37,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interests in 54876, 54877, and 54879 permits located in Taranaki Basin of New Zealand; and EX-2, EX-3, EX-7, and EX-8 exploration blocks in Romania.

