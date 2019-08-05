ECC (ECC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. ECC has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $56.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00133583 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004987 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00052482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000554 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.