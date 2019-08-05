Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 359.93%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Editas Medicine by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 50.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 71.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

