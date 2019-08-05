eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Sells $1,539,900.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Randall S. Livingston sold 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $101.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.83 and a beta of 1.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of eHealth by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eHealth by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

