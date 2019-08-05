Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.57

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 63847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.