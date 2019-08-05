Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFN. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

EFN opened at C$10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -22.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.86.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$242.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

