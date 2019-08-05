Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,448,000 after acquiring an additional 797,737 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,319,000 after acquiring an additional 505,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,819,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.20. 4,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

