Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,498,000 after acquiring an additional 648,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

