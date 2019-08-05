Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 14,376 Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 102,685.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the first quarter worth $158,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 10.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,316. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

