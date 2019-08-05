Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000.

PSQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 154,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

