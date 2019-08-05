Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $112.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 58.65%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

