Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.75. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 10 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

