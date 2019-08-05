Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $16.50. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,148 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37.

In other news, CEO David M. Lobach, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

