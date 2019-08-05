EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

EMKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $82.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

