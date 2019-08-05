Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $362-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.93 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.16 to $14.16 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 235,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,064. The stock has a market cap of $719.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $467,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $754,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,463 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.