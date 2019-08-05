Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emx Royalty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Emx Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Emx Royalty by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Emx Royalty by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

