Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Endo International has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.00-2.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.00-2.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. Endo International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.