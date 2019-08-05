Engagement Token (ENGT) Market Cap Reaches $34,143.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Engagement Token has a market cap of $34,143.00 and approximately $1,332.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00236827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01308111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00103055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

