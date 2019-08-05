Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases $150,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

