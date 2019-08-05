Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

EPD traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $28.87. 3,403,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

