Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.21.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $7.11 on Thursday, hitting $516.98. 129,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,871. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $533.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,463,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

