Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $560.00 at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $520.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.21.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $518.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.10. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.08. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

