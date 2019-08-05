Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Esquire Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.54.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $38,115.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $101,190. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

