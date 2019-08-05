Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.24.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 497,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $482,656.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

